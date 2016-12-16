2SER Breakfast

Meet Nic, your new host for Breakfast each weekday morning.

He's spent the last 20 years reporting on technology and videogames, but that's all behind him now as he takes over the brekky reins.

You might know him already from his regular segments on a Thursday morning called I Can't Believe It's (Not) News. Or maybe you've heard him presenting Sunday Breakfast on 2SER for the past year.

Or maybe he's brand new to you -- don't worry, you'll get to know him. You can find him on Twitter (@dr_nic) or follow him on Facebook if you're after a dash of snark and a lot of photos of his cat (https://www.facebook.com/nic.healey).

In the meantime, you can hear him each morning from 6am as he quietly (or not so quietly) adjusts to the early morning starts.

Tune into 2SER Breakfast, from 6am, Monday-Friday on 107.3 FM for the latest news, diverse, local stories that you won't get anywhere else.

All our previous stories can be found below. Also check out our regular segments:

Have a question or request? Email breakfast at 2ser dot com

Want to contact us during the show? Text 0437 034 663 or call 02 9514 9500 or tweet us @2ser