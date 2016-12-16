2SER Breakfast

He's spent the last 20 years reporting on technology and videogames, but that's all behind him now as he takes over the brekky reins.
You might know him already from his regular segments on a Thursday morning called I Can't Believe It's (Not) News. Or maybe you've heard him presenting Sunday Breakfast on 2SER for the past year.
Or maybe he's brand new to you -- don't worry, you'll get to know him. You can find him on Twitter (@dr_nic) or follow him on Facebook if you're after a dash of snark and a lot of photos of his cat (https://www.facebook.com/nic.healey).
In the meantime, you can hear him each morning from 6am as he quietly (or not so quietly) adjusts to the early morning starts.
Michael wraps the year that was when it comes to cinema with the good, the so bad it's good and the downright ugly. It's a comprehensive list of what to watch and what to avoid, with some surprise gems on both sides of the fence. Michael will be back in 2017 for more silver screen critiques.
Each day a phenomenal amount of plastic rubbish hits our oceans, wreaking havok on the marine environment. Steph Gabriel, marine scientist and entrepreneur, has found an impressive way to combat this. Her swimwear range, Ocean Zen, is made of reclaimed ocean plastics. It's not only cleaning up the oceans, it encouraging people to think about their plastic use and the futures of our waters. Steph spoke to Nic about her inspirations and goals.
The Productivity Commission's proposed changes to the parallel importation restrictions around books is proving controversial. While the Commission says it could encourage retail competition and lower the price of books, opponents say it could have a devastating effect on the Australian literature industry and culture. Andrew Pople spoke with author Andy Griffiths for his take. The full interview can be heard here.
It's Play School... in the bush. Remember mudpies and climbing trees? A new kind of class is in session over summer, and it's about having fun- with the outdoors for inspiration. The Australian Botanic Gardens are running The Bush Play School getting kids unglued from their screens and into the dirt. Acting Education & Community Programs Officer at the Australian Botanic Garden and Centennial Parklands, Melissa Slarp joined Nic to find out how it all works.
Worried about last minute Christmas gifts? Well, a book never goes astray (nor does a bottle of wine). Adrew Pople from the Final Draft had some slightly less than serious suggestions for some stocking stuffers of the literary persuasion if, like Nic, you may have left it just a little late. Tuesday Book Club returns in 2017!
Could the reports of airbrushed models in advertising and their effects on body image be overblown? Recent research found women rarely compare their appearance to others' in magazines or on billboards, and only sometimes compare their appearance to others' on TV. We were joined by psychology researcher Jasmine Fardouly from Macquarie University, to find out why women are more likely to compare themselves to the images of friends and acquaintances on social media instead of models in advertising or magazine.
Nic's joined in studio by Noodlies food and lifestyle blogger Thang Ngo to chat food trends. What do you think the next big food trend will be? Have a listen to hear Thang's opinion...
Every family has their own way of celebrating Christmas. Even within other Christian countries around the world it is celebrated differently. Nic caught up with Professor of Religious Studies from Sydney Uni, Carole Cusack to find out some of these different traditions and interpretations around this time of year.
Nic was joined on the line by Laura Browning, managing editor of The AV Club to chat about the age of Peak Television and how the way we watch has changed the way TV gets made. Laura is in town for the upcoming Bingefest at the Opera House. Bingefest is bringing all things internet to the Opera House and cramming it into a non-stop 24 hour... well bingefest, really! For more info, check out the Bingefest website.
When you were growing up, like most young Aussies, you probably learnt the recorder -- uch to the dubious delight of your parents and teachers. And neighbours. And local pets. Nic met with Stuart Ridley who's doing things a little different. He's got a group of 17 primary school students learning and performing electronic music. They go by the name of "Homewerk" (geddit?)