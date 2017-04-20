Join the 2SER team for a live listening event - 7pm May 18th!

Audiocraft Presents: 2SER's Just Words

To celebrate the success of 2SER's first ever investigative podcast series Just Words, Audiocraft are teaming up with Sydney community radio station 2SER 107.3 for a live listening event.

Just Words goes beyond the hype and headlines of Australia's racial discrimination laws.

Watch the 2SER team record their final episode, live at 107 Projects for Audiocraft, as they put 18C on trial and determine if our race hate laws really did murder free speech.

Doors open at 7pm, show starts 7.15pm.

On Thursday 18 May 2017

LOCATION

107 Projects

107 Redfern Street, Redfern, NSW 2016

CONTACT DETAILS

Amy Willing: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

TICKETS

$12 concession

$15 FULL