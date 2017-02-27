Just Words - Stories from 18C

This is the story of a holocaust denier, a holocaust survivor and the man who made it his mission to put himself in-between the two.
Australia isn't like other countries around the world where holocaust denial is a crime. In fact there were almost no ways to legally challenge holocaust denial until section 18c was introduced in 1994.
Section 18c is a little part of our Racial Discrimination Act (RDA) that makes it unlawful to 'offend, insult, humiliate or intimidate' based on race. Its addition to the RDA meant that once where holocaust denial went unchallenged in Australia,the Jewish community now had legal options.
But with some calling for 18c to be changed or repealed, the Jewish community could be on the brink of losing their most powerful tool in their fight against anti-semitism.
Just Words is an investigative series by 2SER 107.3FM, where we go behind the hype and headlines of our race laws and get the true stories from those who have used the racial discrimination act and those that have had it used against them.
Section 18C is the part of the Racial Discrimination Act that makes it illegal to offend, insult, humiliate or intimidate someone because of their race. So will removing 18C really give people the right to be bigots?
An original 2SER podcast launches Monday 27th February 2017. The seven part series is hosted by Nic Healey. New episodes are released each Monday.